Ryan tells GOP he has no intention of quitting Speaker's job - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ryan tells GOP he has no intention of quitting Speaker's job

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan has told fellow Republicans he has no intention to step down.

In a closed-door meeting with rank-and-file members on Tuesday, Ryan indicated that it made no sense to leave "when we're winning and have the momentum."

That's according to Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia. Republicans responded with applause and a standing ovation.

The Wisconsin lawmaker has been trying for years to overhaul the nation's tax code and the GOP is on the cusp of revamping the system after nearly 30 days.

Realizing that long-sought goal has stirred speculation that Ryan would step down next year after prevailing on the tax issue. He reluctantly assumed the top job in the House after Speaker John Boehner resigned in 2015.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.