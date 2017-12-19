Fitchburg police investigate shots fired on Pike Drive

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police say they're investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 1900 block of Pike Drive around 4:45 a.m., shortly after they found an adult male victim who was not injured.

The male victim explained to police that there had been an argument inside an apartment before the shooting happened.

A suspect was found and taken into custody, and booked into the Dane County Jail on a number of charges.

Police say the incident is still under investigation however there is no threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.