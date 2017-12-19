WATCH: Tiny fan serenades Aaron Rodgers with "Jingle Bells"

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers was signing autographs at a fundraiser for the Salvation Army when something adorable happened.

Watch below as this little girl wearing a #12 jersey serenades the quarterback and the rest of the audience in the Lambeau Field atrium with "Jingle Bells."

Rodgers raised money Monday evening by signing autographs for fans in exchange for monetary donations.

Fans were asked to donate a minimum of $100 per autograph to help the Salvation Army reach its donation goals for 2017. The signing event was limited to 200 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, Rodgers pledged to match each donation made during the weekly Atrium autograph signings this holiday season up to $50,000.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is an important holiday tradition in the Green Bay community, as many of the organization’s programs operate only because of the money received through Red Kettle donations. All proceeds raised go toward aiding needy families, seniors, and the homeless in Green Bay.

Watch the video below: