WATCH: Tiny fan serenades Aaron Rodgers with "Jingle Bells"

It’s the Christmas wish that almost didn’t come true for one 8-year-old boy hoping to meet his hero Aaron Rodgers Monday night as he signed autographs to raise money for The Salvation Army.More >>
Rock County Court records show a suspect in the death of a Milwaukee woman told investigators she died during a sexual encounter with him.More >>
Madison police say they responded to an elementary school Monday afternoon after a man on a bicycle appeared to be using a cell phone to capture images of students who were outside for recess.More >>
Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of Seattle.More >>
It's a rare case for police officers -- a drunk driving twofer.More >>
There is a local push for the Trump administration to keep Federal clean car standards.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's office says a deputy first saw the Ford Ranger Sun Prairie after the driver reportedly fled from Madison police a short time earlier.More >>
Ft. Atkinson Fire Department officials say crews responded to the call of a person going through the ice a little after 1:30 Sunday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a child has potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday afternoon.More >>
Madison police are investigating an alleged sexual assault after a woman met a man on a dating website.More >>
Wisconsin wildlife officials hope the hunting tradition can get new life from the local food movement.More >>
Federal prosecutors have identified two former guards as targets of an excessive force probe at Lincoln Hills youth prison.More >>
A domestic dispute nearly turned deadly Saturday on the south side of Madison. Police arrested two people after a woman tried stabbing a man.More >>
If you're a last-minute shopper, the clock's ticking to get your gits shipped for "free and under the tree" in time for the holidays.More >>
