Mall curfew policy to be in effect the day after Christmas

MADISON (WKOW) -- East Towne and West Towne malls announced they will implement the youth escort policy on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, from 4 p.m. until close at 9 p.m.

As a reminder, the policy states that any visitor under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older at any time the policy is in effect, according to a news release from the malls' management company.

The mall curfew took effect this past summer and was in effect on weekends.