Police investigating report of suspicious man at Midvale Elementary

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a report of a suspicious man Monday at Midvale Elementary School.

A man on a bicycle stopped by the playground about noon and appeared to be using a cell phone to capture images of students who were outside for recess, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

A school staff member told the man he needed to leave and he should not be taking photos or recording video of children.

The man began yelling and swearing at the staff member, according to the report.

The man rode away before police arrived. Officers did not find him and notified other area schools about the incident.

The man is described as being white, 40s, long dirty blond hair down below shoulders, average build, 5'8", facial stubble, wearing a light blue knit winter hat, black coat and black pants. He was riding a red bike and pulling a Burley type bike trailer.

