UPDATE: Police tentatively identify suspicious person at Madison school

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police detectives tentatively identify a suspicious person who appeared to be taking photographs or recording video of children at a Madison elementary school.



Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain says detectives are trying to find and question the man. The man's name has not been released.



Police officials say stopped by the playground of Midvale Elementary School around noon Monday and appeared to be using a cell phone to capture images of students who were outside for recess.

Authorities say a school staff member told the man he should not be taking photos or recording video of the children, and he needed to leave.



"Immediately, he took a hostile attitude toward staff," Madison Schools Security Chief Joe Balles tells 27 News.



Police officials say the man began yelling profanities at the staff member, and rode away on a bicycle with a Burley-type bike trailer. The suspicious person was described as being white, in his forties, with long, blond hair down below his shoulders, 5'8" with an average build.



Balles says the staff member's confrontation with the man did not become dangerous. Balles says the staff member's action in engaging with the suspicious man was consistent with school district policy on suspicious persons.



That policy includes offering to escort a person to the school office to continue conversation and assess risk; and backing away and allowing an avenue of escape if the person becomes aggressive.



Balles says the man was off school property on Midvale Boulevard and fencing separated him from staff members on school grounds. "I feel they were still in a safe place," Balles says.



The policy calls for staff members to call 911, if the person makes threatening statements regarding use of a weapon, or if they are carrying a weapon.



Balles says the staff member's description of the suspected turned out to be crucial. He says staff members responded appropriately when the man appeared to be invading the school children's privacy.



"It clearly raised red flags with the staff," Balles says. "They did a very good job."



DeSpain says the suspicious person being sought by detectives may have alcohol abuse issues.



