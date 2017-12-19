Wisconsin National Guard soldier saves choking toddler at O'hare

It’s the Christmas wish that almost didn’t come true for one 8-year-old boy hoping to meet his hero Aaron Rodgers Monday night as he signed autographs to raise money for The Salvation Army.More >>
It’s the Christmas wish that almost didn’t come true for one 8-year-old boy hoping to meet his hero Aaron Rodgers Monday night as he signed autographs to raise money for The Salvation Army.More >>
Rock County Court records show a suspect in the death of a Milwaukee woman told investigators she died during a sexual encounter with him.More >>
Rock County Court records show a suspect in the death of a Milwaukee woman told investigators she died during a sexual encounter with him.More >>
Madison police say they responded to an elementary school Monday afternoon after a man on a bicycle appeared to be using a cell phone to capture images of students who were outside for recess.More >>
Madison police say they responded to an elementary school Monday afternoon after a man on a bicycle appeared to be using a cell phone to capture images of students who were outside for recess.More >>
Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of Seattle.More >>
Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of Seattle.More >>
It's a rare case for police officers -- a drunk driving twofer.More >>
It's a rare case for police officers -- a drunk driving twofer.More >>
She's an ordinary woman who is doing an extraordinary thing. In her DeForest kitchen, Kelly Donahue sits at her table as she pays close attention to detail. She decorates Christmas ornament after Christmas ornament, each one unique and specialized for it's recipient. The proceeds raised by selling them are going to a good cause, helping kids who have lost parents in the line of duty.More >>
She's an ordinary woman who is doing an extraordinary thing. In her DeForest kitchen, Kelly Donahue sits at her table as she pays close attention to detail. She decorates Christmas ornament after Christmas ornament, each one unique and specialized for it's recipient. The proceeds raised by selling them are going to a good cause, helping kids who have lost parents in the line of duty.More >>
BELOIT -- A dog is recovering after being severely burned when police say its owner left the dog under a boiling hot shower.More >>
BELOIT -- A dog is recovering after being severely burned when police say its owner left the dog under a boiling hot shower.More >>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say multiple people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed Dec. 18, 2017, onto Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Read the latest updates to the story HERE.More >>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say multiple people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed Dec. 18, 2017, onto Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Read the latest updates to the story HERE.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's office says a deputy first saw the Ford Ranger Sun Prairie after the driver reportedly fled from Madison police a short time earlier.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's office says a deputy first saw the Ford Ranger Sun Prairie after the driver reportedly fled from Madison police a short time earlier.More >>
Madison police are investigating an alleged sexual assault after a woman met a man on a dating website.More >>
Madison police are investigating an alleged sexual assault after a woman met a man on a dating website.More >>
Wisconsin wildlife officials hope the hunting tradition can get new life from the local food movement.More >>
Wisconsin wildlife officials hope the hunting tradition can get new life from the local food movement.More >>
Federal prosecutors have identified two former guards as targets of an excessive force probe at Lincoln Hills youth prison.More >>
Federal prosecutors have identified two former guards as targets of an excessive force probe at Lincoln Hills youth prison.More >>
A domestic dispute nearly turned deadly Saturday on the south side of Madison. Police arrested two people after a woman tried stabbing a man.More >>
A domestic dispute nearly turned deadly Saturday on the south side of Madison. Police arrested two people after a woman tried stabbing a man.More >>
If you're a last-minute shopper, the clock's ticking to get your gits shipped for "free and under the tree" in time for the holidays.More >>
If you're a last-minute shopper, the clock's ticking to get your gits shipped for "free and under the tree" in time for the holidays.More >>