Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers' season comes to an end

GREEN BAY (Packers news release) -- The Green Bay Packers have placed quarterback Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve, ending his shortened season after a one-game return.

The team also signed quarterback Joe Callahan, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Rodgers broke his collar bone Oct. 15, 2017 against the Minnesota Vikings and returned last Sunday, only to lose to Carolina 31-24 in a game that nearly went to overtime for the third week in a row.

Atlanta's win over Tampa Bay on Monday mathematically eliminated the Packers from the playoffs after an eight-year run.

The team also announced that they have released FB Joe Kerridge from the active roster and QB Jerod Evans from the practice squad. The transactions were announced Tuesday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Callahan, a 6-foot-1, 216-pound second-year player, spent the first six weeks of this season on the Green Bay practice squad before being elevated to the active roster on Oct. 16, where he remained until being released on Dec. 16.

He was originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted rookie out of Wesley College on May 6, 2016. After being released by the Packers on Oct. 13, 2016, Callahan spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on the active roster before being signed to Green Bay’s practice squad on Dec. 2, 2016.

He was signed to the active roster by the Packers on Dec. 17, 2016, where he spent the rest of the season. In 2015, Callahan became the first NCAA Division III quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards in a season, earning the Gagliardi Trophy, the highest award in Division III football. He will wear No. 6 for the Packers.