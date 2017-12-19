Investigators post to social media for clues in 1982 homicide

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out on social media in hopes of adding a spark to a cold case.

Investigators posted photographs of what they believe a woman would have looked like before she was killed and her body was found in 1982.

A body of a white female was found badly decomposed along a rural Columbia County Road in the township of Caledonia back in 1982, according to the post on the Columbia County Sheriff's Facebook page.

Investigators say she died from blunt force trauma to the head. Efforts back then turned up no information on who she was. She was buried by Columbia County Officials in 1987 as a Jane Doe.

In 2014, Columbia County Detectives reopened this cold case homicide.

This summer, Columbia County worked with the FBI Crime Laboratory in Quantico, VA in hopes of using DNA technology to compare her against missing persons who are currently in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). A DNA profile was obtained however it received no matches when compared to the current missing persons file. Her DNA has now been entered in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

An anthropologist review of the remains has been completed and the victim is described as a white female, approximately 5’5 1/2” tall, at least 45 years of age but possibly up to age 60. She probably had also given birth.

The FBI was also able to use current technology and create a facial approximation of what she looked like back in 1982.

Sheriff Dennis Richards is looking for information that will lead to identifying this victim. The sheriff’s office has followed up on more than 50 leads but she still remains unidentified.