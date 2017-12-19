Massey to step down as UW-Madison School of Business dean

MADISON (UW news release) -- Anne P. Massey, dean of UW-Madison's School of Business, will step down and will join the faculty at the conclusion of the semester, Provost Sarah Mangelsdorf announced today.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Provost Mangelsdorf have reiterated their commitment to developing a vision for the Wisconsin School of Business that will grow from the collaborative strategic planning process focused on expanding and building new programs and strengthening the full-time MBA program. This process will continue alongside the search for a new dean and will include input and consultation with governance and stakeholders.

Massey will begin teaching in the Operations and Information Management Department in the spring semester. Senior Associate Dean for Faculty and Research Barry Gerhart will help lead the school effective December 31, 2017, until an interim dean is selected in consultation with Wisconsin School of Business faculty and staff. A permanent dean will be named after a search that will start in Fall 2018.

“Anne has shared with us her plans to join the faculty, and we look forward to her contributions at UW–Madison. I appreciate her energy and commitment to our students, faculty, and staff,” says Mangelsdorf.

“We will share updates through all-school and all-alumni messages as we have more information on next steps,” she adds. “Thank you to our students, faculty, staff, and alumni for their continued support as we undertake this important process.”