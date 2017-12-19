Founding Father of Wisconsin Soccer’ Bill Reddan passes away

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, Eric Bledsoe had 26 and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-116 on Tuesday night. Milwaukee ended a five-game losing streak to Cleveland.More >>
The NFL has reduced linebacker Thomas Davis' suspension from two games to one following his appeal. The league announced the reduced ban Tuesday. Davis was suspended Monday following his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.More >>
William “Bill” Reddan, the inaugural head coach of the Wisconsin men’s soccer program, passed away on Monday at the age of 90. Inducted into the Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009, Reddan introduced men’s soccer as a club sport at UW in 1964 and coached the intramural team for 13 years.More >>
GREEN BAY (Packers news release) -- The Green Bay Packers have placed quarterback Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve, ending his injury shortened season.More >>
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was signing autographs at a fundraiser for the Salvation Army when something adorable happened.More >>
Devonta Freeman rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown to help the Atlanta Falcons stay close in the tight NFC South race with a 24-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Atlanta win eliminated the Packers from playoff contention this season.More >>
Markus Howard hit all nine of his free-throw attempts and finished with 26 points and Sam Hauser scored 21, including four 3-pointers, to help Marquette pull away for a 79-70 win over Northern Illinois on Monday night.More >>
The NFL has suspended Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis for two games following his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.More >>
Former Badgers big man Frank Kaminsky will have his permanent place at the Kohl Center come February when the Badgers will add his No. 44 jersey to the rafters by retiring it within the program.More >>
CHARLOTTE (NC) -- Although the Green Bay Packers didn't win their all important game Sunday against the Caroline Panthers, the did arrive in style.More >>
Badgers football coach Paul Chryst is now up for a pair of awards honoring the top coach in college football. Chryst was named a finalist for the 2017 Dodd Trophy. He was previously named a finalist for Paul Bryant Coach of the Year Award.More >>
