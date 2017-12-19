Donation Dash for Dane County Boys & Girls Club

MADISON (WKOW) - Milio's Sandwiches and the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County hosted a 9-hour donation dash at Milio's on Odana Drive.

"It's very exciting to see the toys and the donations that's already come aboard," says "Big Mike" Liautaud, founder and president of Milio's Sandwiches. The donation drive started at 8 a.m. and ended at 6 p.m. with the hopes of collecting as many toys as possible to give to the underprivileged children of Dane County.

"It means a lot that people are stepping up. They've been coming here since 8 o'clock this morning to donate toys for young people," says Michael Johnson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. Johnson hopes to deliver toys to 500 children this Christmas. "We have a lot of young people in this community who may not have anything for the holidays. We want to make sure that we show our young people love."

Love from community members like Sidney Deischer, a junior in high school. She raised $500 this year and used that money to bring toys and smiles to the children. "She has a really big heart. I'm really proud of that," explains her mother, Sarah. "What she tells people is that she's very fortunate and she wants to give back to the community."

For Liataud, the community coming together this holiday season for the children is important. "It takes a village to raise these children. It takes our churches, it takes our Boys & Girls Clubs, it takes our community, it takes our schools...I'll tell you what, I'm so excited that we could be a part of this program."