Hunter guilty of animal mistreatment in killing dog in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- A jury finds an Evansville hunter guilty of animal mistreatment in the killing of one of two dogs who mistook for coyotes.



But the Dane County jury Wednesday acquitted Kurt Rausch of the same charge in the shooting of the other dog, and of a charge of endangerment



In January 2016, Rausch was legally hunting at night in a wildlife area near Stoughton, using a coyote call to attract his hoped-for prey. A local veterinarian's husky and mastiff were also in the rural plot, and Rausch shot them when they appeared out of the woods.



Trial testimony highlighted the mastiff's features did not resemble those of a coyote. The guilty verdict pertains to Rausch's negligent shooting of that animal.



Rausch has no previous criminal record. A jail sentence is possible on his misdemeanor conviction when he's sentenced in February.

.An Evansville man who was lawfully hunting on Dane County land is standing trial after mistakenly killing two dogs he thought were coyotes.

Kurt Rausch is being tried on two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty, and a misdemeanor charge of endangerment. The animal cruelty charges involve negligent actions.



The husky and mastiff who were killed in January 2016 were owned by well-known veterinarian Deanna Clark. Animals rights advocates were in the court gallery as the Rausch's trial began Tuesday.



Rausch was legally hunting at night in the Badfish Creek Wildlife Area near Stoughton. Rausch's attorney, Michele Tjader says Rausch had set out a coyote call to try to attract his prey.



Rausch says the veteran hunter believed the animals who appeared were coyotes he was targeting.



"And he can see two sets of eyes, and he sees, with respect to the dog in front, triangular ears," Tjader says.



"These dogs both had reflexive vests on, orange, triangular shape, had reflexive tape on them," Assistant District Attorney Paul Humphrey says.



Humphrey says Rausch's actions were negligent, and says he endangered Clark, who was in the wildlife area as the dogs ran on its terrain.



But Tjader say evidence during trial will show Rausch made split second decisions based on sound practice and years of legally hunting coyotes.



There's dispute over whether county and state rules governing the wildlife area during the time of the shooting allow dogs to run off-leash.



A jury verdict is expected Wednesday.