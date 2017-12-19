Hunter on trial after killing dogs while targeting coyotes

MADISON (WKOW) -- An Evansville man who was lawfully hunting on Dane County land is standing trial after mistakenly killing two dogs he thought were coyotes.

Kurt Rausch is being tried on two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty, and a misdemeanor charge of endangerment. The animal cruelty charges involve negligent actions.



The husky and mastiff who were killed in January 2016 were owned by well-known veterinarian Deanna Clark. Animals rights advocates were in the court gallery as the Rausch's trial began Tuesday.



Rausch was legally hunting at night in the Badfish Creek Wildlife Area near Stoughton. Rausch's attorney, Michelle Tjader says Rausch had set out a coyote call to try to attract his prey.



Rausch says the veteran hunter believed the animals who appeared were coyotes he was targeting.



"And he can see two sets of eyes, and he sees, with respect to the dog in front, triangular ears," Tjader says.



"These dogs both had reflexive vests on, orange, triangular shape, had reflexive tape on them," Assistant District Attorney Paul Humphrey says.



Humphrey says Rausch's actions were negligent, and says he endangered Clark, who was in the wildlife area as the dogs ran on its terrain.



But Tjader say evidence during trial will show Rausch made split second decisions based on sound practice and years of legally hunting coyotes.



The dogs running off-leash was also legal in the wildlife area during the time of the shooting.



A jury verdict is expected Wednesday.