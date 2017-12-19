Immigrant families deliver Christmas cards to Gov. Walker - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Immigrant families deliver Christmas cards to Gov. Walker

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of families delivered Christmas cards to Governor Walker on Tuesday asking him to stop anti-immigration bills.

The group consisted of Voces De La Frontera, and more than 20 immigrant children and their families from Manitowoc and Green Bay

AB190/SB275 would expand public employees' authority to investigate immigration status and mandate collaboration with ICE. 287g is a program that would allow Waukesha County Sheriff's deputies to act as immigration agents.

The families claim both initiatives would increase discrimination and racial profiling.

"Our family was broken up by deportation, and the lies behind them saying they're just deporting criminals," said Jennifer Estrada, a member of the group. "They're making criminals to deport them, and that's what these laws are based on."

The families dropped the letters off at Governor Walker's office at the Capitol. A spokesperson told the group the Governor was not there at the time.

