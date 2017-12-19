NFL reduces suspension for Panthers' Davis to 1 game - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

NFL reduces suspension for Panthers' Davis to 1 game

Posted:
CHARLOTTE (AP) -

The NFL has reduced linebacker Thomas Davis' suspension from two games to one following his appeal.
   The league announced the reduced ban Tuesday. Davis was suspended Monday following his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. Hearing officer James Thrash, appointed jointly by the NFL and the players' union, heard the appeal.
   Davis can return to play in Carolina's regular-season finale on Dec. 31 against Atlanta. Carolina (10-4) can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win against Tampa Bay (4-9).
   Adams left Sunday's 31-24 loss to Carolina in the third quarter with a concussion after being blindsided by Davis following a Carolina interception. Davis was penalized 15 yards, but not ejected.
   Davis, the 2015 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, was visibly upset on the sideline after the play. He tweeted an apology to Adams on Monday.

