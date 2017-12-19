Madison malls to enforce youth curfew on Dec. 26

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's going to be something new at Madison's East and West Towne malls on the day after Christmas.

For the first time on that day, the malls will be enforcing their curfew for young people.

The youth escort policy began over the summer on Friday and Saturday nights, requiring anyone under age 18 to be with someone 21 or older after 4 p.m.

The day after Christmas is traditionally very busy at malls, so managers decided to put the policy in place that day.

Police say they've had fewer calls since the policy started, but people against the idea say it unfairly makes all kids pay the price for a few who make trouble.

"If it was eight o'clock or seven-thirty I think I would've been able to live with that. But our kids need a place to go. They should be able to spend money just like anybody else," said Michael Johnson of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

"It's only been about four months, so I think it's too early to say how effective it's been. However, I can tell you anecdotal-speaking, it appears as though we have had success," said MPD captain Tom Snyder.

According to mall managers, feedback on the policy has been positive.

They say they've seen a noticeable difference in the types of incidents as well as the volume of incidents on Friday and Saturday evenings during YEP hours.

They say they've also seen more families shopping on Friday and Saturday evenings during YEP hours.