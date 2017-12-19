Madison Concourse throws holiday party for children

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of local kids got to enjoy some holiday fun Tuesday night.

The Madison Concourse Hotel hosted its 22nd annual Children's Holiday party.

About 350 kids from the Boys & Girls Club and local community centers got a meal, pictures with Santa and the chance to make Christmas crafts.

Organizers say the event is an important way for them to give back to the community.

"Some of these kids may not get a lot of Xmas presents, or may not have hot food on their table tonight. so we wanted to just give them a little piece of the holidays, no matter what their circumstance was," said Joan Herzing.

The hotel says it plans to keep the event going in the future, especially since employees have fun with it too.