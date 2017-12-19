Final night of Hanukkah in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Final night of Hanukkah in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of the local Jewish community celebrated the final night of Hanukkah with a Can-orah; a Menorah built with cans of food.
    It is at Metcalfe's Market in Hilldale Mall in Madison.
    Chabad of Madison collected the cans to make the Menorah, and will then donate them to food banks.

