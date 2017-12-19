Mother of Slender Man stabbing victim says daughter still fears for her safety

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- The mother of the girl who was nearly killed in the Slender Man stabbing says her daughter slept with scissors under her pillow after the attack.

Payton Leutner's mom wrote a letter to the judge, ahead of the sentencing for Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier.

In the letter, Leutner's mom, Stacie, says her daughter still fears for her safety and says the attackers should not be released.

Both Geyser and Weier reached plea deals.

They were found not guilty because of mental disease.

In the letter, we learn why the Leutner family did not object to the deals.

Stacie Leutner wrote of her daughter, "She has never talked about her attack, so asking her to testify and relive her experience in front of a courtroom of strangers felt cruel and unnecessary."

Anissa Weier will be sentenced Thursday.

Morgan Geyser's sentencing is in February.