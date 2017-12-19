Mother of Slender Man stabbing victim says daughter still fears - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Mother of Slender Man stabbing victim says daughter still fears for her safety

Posted: Updated:

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- The mother of the girl who was nearly killed in the Slender Man stabbing says her daughter slept with scissors under her pillow after the attack.

Payton Leutner's mom wrote a letter to the judge, ahead of the sentencing for Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier.

In the letter, Leutner's mom, Stacie, says her daughter still fears for her safety and says the attackers should not be released.

Both Geyser and Weier reached plea deals.

They were found not guilty because of mental disease.

In the letter, we learn why the Leutner family did not object to the deals.

Stacie Leutner wrote of her daughter, "She has never talked about her attack, so asking her to testify and relive her experience in front of a courtroom of strangers felt cruel and unnecessary."

Anissa Weier will be sentenced Thursday.

Morgan Geyser's sentencing is in February.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.