Madison Thanksgiving day shooting suspect headed to trial - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Thanksgiving day shooting suspect headed to trial

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man charged in a Thanksgiving day shooting in Madison is going to trial.

26-year-old Deonte Thompson faces two counts of first degree reckless injury.

Madison police say Thompson shot two men after a fight on Groveland Terrace.

Both victims survived.

Records show the court entered a not guilty plea on thompson's behalf.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.