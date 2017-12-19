Madison Thanksgiving day shooting suspect headed to trial

UW-Madison police have arrested a man accused of going into a women's restroom in a campus dorm and putting his phone under a restroom stall and taking photographs.More >>
Jennifer Barney was one of nine contestants chosen from thousands of bakers across the country.More >>
Two crashes within 40 minutes of each other closed down separate stretches of Highway 19 in Dane County Tuesday evening.More >>
Rock County Court records show a suspect in the death of a Milwaukee woman told investigators she died during a sexual encounter with him.More >>
An Evansville man who was lawfully hunting on Dane County land is standing trial after mistakenly killing two dogs he thought were coyotesMore >>
State lawmakers are applauding the work done by state employers to provide work for people with disabilities.More >>
PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out on social media in hopes of adding a spark to a cold case.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Milio's Sandwiches and the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County hosted a 9-hour donation dash at Milio's on Odana Drive. "It's very exciting to see the toys and the donations that's already come aboard," says "Big Mike" Liautaud, founder and president of Milio's Sandwiches. The donation drive started at 8 a.m. and ended at 6 p.m. with the hopes of collecting as many toys as possible to give to the underprivileged children of Dane County...More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- According to UW-Madison's Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Department, around 11:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18,2017, a bright meteor was observed in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.More >>
She's an ordinary woman who is doing an extraordinary thing. In her DeForest kitchen, Kelly Donahue sits at her table as she pays close attention to detail. She decorates Christmas ornament after Christmas ornament, each one unique and specialized for it's recipient. The proceeds raised by selling them are going to a good cause, helping kids who have lost parents in the line of duty.More >>
BELOIT -- A dog is recovering after being severely burned when police say its owner left the dog under a boiling hot shower.More >>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say multiple people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed Dec. 18, 2017, onto Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Read the latest updates to the story HERE.More >>
