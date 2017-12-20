Crashes close portions of Highway 19 in Dane County

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two crashes within 40 minutes of each other closed down separate stretches of Highway 19 in Dane County Tuesday evening.

The first happened around 4:45 p.m. at Portage Road in the town of Burke. The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle going east on the highway failed to stop for a stop sign, causing a three-vehicle crash.

One of the drivers was taken to St. Mary's in Sun Prairie with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Deputies say the at-fault driver was cited for inattentive driving.

The second crash happened just after 5:20 p.m. on Highway 19 at Schumacher Road in the town of Westport. In this crash, deputies say a driver going west on Highway 19 also missed a stop sign and caused a crash.

The at-fault driver in the second crash was also taken to St. Mary's in Sun Prairie with non-life threatening injuries. The driver received a citation for inattentive driving.