Wisconsin Beef Council shares recipe ideas for Christmas dinner - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin Beef Council shares recipe ideas for Christmas dinner

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Wisconsin Beef Council Courtesy: Wisconsin Beef Council

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you want to make something special for Christmas dinner, the Wisconsin Beef Council has a few ideas.

Angela Horkan stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Wednesday to share recipes. She says beef is a great source of protein when eaten in moderation and as part of a balanced diet.

Here are links to several recipes she shared:

Beef Rib Roast with Red Wine Pan Sauce

Classic Beef Chateaubriand

Thyme-Rubbed Beef Sirloin Tip Roast with Roasted Onion and Pear Wild Rice

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.