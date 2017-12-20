Wisconsin Beef Council shares recipe ideas for Christmas dinner

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you want to make something special for Christmas dinner, the Wisconsin Beef Council has a few ideas.
Angela Horkan stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Wednesday to share recipes. She says beef is a great source of protein when eaten in moderation and as part of a balanced diet.
Here are links to several recipes she shared:
Beef Rib Roast with Red Wine Pan Sauce
Classic Beef Chateaubriand
Thyme-Rubbed Beef Sirloin Tip Roast with Roasted Onion and Pear Wild Rice
