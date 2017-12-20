Madison hotel robbed late Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police search for two men who robbed a Madison hotel.

Officers were called to the Microtel in the 2100 block of East Springs Drive around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 19. Two men went into the hotel lobby and forced the clerk to open the safe and cash drawer. At least one had a handgun.

The suspect with the gun was described as a black man, 5'7" and heavy set. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie. The second suspect was only described to police as a black man.

Officers are looking through video of the incident. If you have any information on the armed robbery, you're asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.