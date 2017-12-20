Police search for suspects who robbed Madison gas station

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for two women who robbed a gas station in Madison.

Officers got the call to the BP in the 4200 block of East Washington Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 19. Two women went into the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

The suspects left on foot, so a K9 unit was brought in. The canine officer tracked them for about a block, then lost the scent.

Police say the suspects took cash, cigarettes and the clerk's cell phone. Detectives are checking local hotels and trying to get surveillance video.

The first suspect is described as a black female in her early to mid-20s, about 5'6" and 120 pounds. She was wearing a white coat and a blue/green hat. The second suspect is described as a black female, about 5'4" and 115 pounds. She was wearing a black hoodie and a baseball cap.