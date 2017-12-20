Awkward moment when Cowboys quarterback surprises Packers fan - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Awkward moment when Cowboys quarterback surprises Packers fan

Posted: Updated:

DALLAS, TX (WKOW) -- Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott was caught off guard when he delivered groceries to the winner of a giveaway.

Prescott surprised the woman recently, knocking on her door to let her know she was the winner. But Prescott was even more surprised than she was; he probably assumed the winner would be a Dallas Cowboys fan. But when she opened her door, she was wearing a Packers shirt!

It was a little bit of an awkward moment. Dak laughed, "How are you doing... oh, what are we doing??" 

Prescott made a few jokes, but delivered the groceries and even posed for pictures with the woman, who was still wearing her Packers shirt.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.