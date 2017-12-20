Awkward moment when Cowboys quarterback surprises Packers fan

DALLAS, TX (WKOW) -- Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott was caught off guard when he delivered groceries to the winner of a giveaway.

Prescott surprised the woman recently, knocking on her door to let her know she was the winner. But Prescott was even more surprised than she was; he probably assumed the winner would be a Dallas Cowboys fan. But when she opened her door, she was wearing a Packers shirt!

It was a little bit of an awkward moment. Dak laughed, "How are you doing... oh, what are we doing??"

Prescott made a few jokes, but delivered the groceries and even posed for pictures with the woman, who was still wearing her Packers shirt.