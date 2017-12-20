Watch: Connecticut woman buys coat for shivering man

WATERBURY, Conn. (WKOW) — A woman's holiday gesture to provide warm coat to a shivering man she saw on the street has become a viral video seen around the world.

“I can’t even wrap my mind around how many that really is,” Christina Calvo told WTNH TV. “But, I know it’s reached people from around the world. I’ve been getting messages from all different countries, all different languages, and it’s just been so surreal.”

During a recent cold snap in Waterbury, Calvo was driving down a street in Waterbury, Connecticut, and noticed a man outside without a coat on.

So, Calvo drove to Burlington Coat Factory and bought a winter coat. She drove back hoping to find that man, and she approached him with open arms showing him the coat that was now going to be his.

The man kept repeating “Oh my God! Oh my God!” He gave Christina a big hug.

“The minute I saw his reaction,” Christina said. “It just filled my heart.”