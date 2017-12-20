CDC warns about lead in toys, jewelry

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns about lead.

This time of year, parents and others may unknowingly buy toys and jewelry for children with lead in it.

To protect a child from lead exposure, know where all their toys and jewelry come from. Imported, antique and collectibles often have lead. Check with the manufacturers and ask what the product is made from.

A child can get lead poisoning if he or she swallows or puts anything with lead in their mouth. If you think that may have happened, have their blood tested. That's the only way to be sure they've been contaminated.

There is no safe level of lead in the blood and there are no early symptoms. Remember, lead poisoning can affect the development of the brain and nervous system.