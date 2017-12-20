ATF agent loses job over allegations of taking photos in dorm bathroom

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has terminated the employment of one of its agents after the man was accused of secretly taking photos in a women's bathroom in a UW dorm.

Justin T. Fahy was booked into the Dane County Jail Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, and is tentatively charged with attempting to take photos depicting nudity and disorderly conduct.

“Allegations like these cannot and will not be taken lightly,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Kirk Howard of the ATF Saint Paul Field Division. “Though ATF cannot comment on personnel matters, we will make sure that allegations of impropriety are handled appropriately. We place high value on the trust of the public and will not tolerate any violation of that trust.”

The ATF followed up Wednesday with a news release that said, "Special Agent Justin Fahy is no longer employed with the agency."

UW-Madison police arrested Fahey after they say he went into a women's restroom in a campus dorm and put his phone under a restroom stall to take photographs.

Campus police say they were called to Witte Residence Hall around 2:45 p.m. Friday for a report of a man taking photos in a first floor women’s restroom.

That man, Fahy, identified himself as a Special Agent at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and an ATF spokesperson confirms to 27 News he is an agent in their Madison field office who is still in his probationary period of employment.

"He explained to us there was a misunderstanding and he had mistakenly went into the wrong restroom," said Marc Lovicott, the communications director for UWPD.

But officers didn't buy Fahy's excuse. UW-Madison police got search warrants and looked at the Monona man's phone and security footage from the residence hall. They found Fahy, 27, was in the women's restroom for at least 14 minutes.

Police also had reason to believe Fahy may have tried deleting any pictures that were taken.

"He had recently reset or backed up his phone to a previous time this year, indicating to us that he was trying to get rid of evidence," Lovicott said.

The first floor of the building is a common space and open without need of a school ID during certain hours. UWPD says they'll review that to insure security.

As for Fahy, investigators are now looking back to see if this was a one time crime.

"We don't know if he did this in other residence halls or what have you, We'll obviously continue our investigation and look back to see if we might be able to trace him anywhere else," said Lovicott.