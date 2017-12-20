Dane County suing drug makers over national opioid epidemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Wednesday the county will sue pharmaceutical companies over the nation’s opioid epidemic. He says a resolution will go before the Dane County Board Thursday night that directs the county's attorney to pursue whatever legal means necessary to most effectively hold drug companies accountable for the opioid epidemic.

According to the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, people in Dane County have received more than 500,000 prescriptions for opioids every year since 2013. That makes 21 million opioid pills dispensed to Dane County residents per year, or 39 pills a year for every person who lives in the county.

“The opioid epidemic has hit local communities hard across the United States, and Dane County is no exception,” said County Executive Parisi. “It’s time to tell pharmaceutical companies that enough is enough. This epidemic has strained our resources and has cost local communities across Wisconsin millions of dollars as we try to get people the treatment and recovery they so desperately need.”

Dane County Emergency Medical Services reports seeing a more-than 30-percent spike in suspected overdose from 2016 to 2017. There have been 643 suspected overdose incidents in the county so far in 2017.