Surveillance image shows man wanted in connection with ATM skimmer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are searching for a man they say is connected to the discovery Sunday in an ATM at an Atwood Avenue bank.

Police released a photograph taken from the ATM of the suspect.

Police say a 44-year-old Madison woman was about to use the ATM and decided to give a pull on the card reader before making a transaction.

Something appeared to be attached to the card reader, and her tug loosened it.

She was able to pull what appears to be a credit card skimmer away from the machine, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

She took the green plastic device to the North Police District and turned it in.

Police say the skimmer had not been on the ATM long because the bank regularly checks the machine.

They believe about ten people used the ATM with the skimmer attached. The case detective is trying to find those customers. Anyone with information can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014. Photos of the skimmer have been added to this Incident Report.



