Alouettes hire former NFL coach Mike Sherman as head coach - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Alouettes hire former NFL coach Mike Sherman as head coach

Posted: Updated:
MONTREAL (AP) -

Mike Sherman has simple goals for the Montreal Alouettes.
   The Alouettes hired the former NFL coach Wednesday to fill their vacant head coaching position. Sherman replaces general manager Kavis Reed, who assumed the position on an interim basis last year after firing Jacques Chapdelaine.
   Sherman, 63, takes over a Montreal squad that was a CFL-worst 3-15 record last year. The Alouettes become the third East Division team to have a former NFL head coach, joining Toronto (Marc Trestman) and Hamilton (June Jones).
   "With me, you're going to find what you see is what you get," Sherman said during a news conference. "It's very simple and I have very simple objectives.
   "I want this franchise to be in total alignment with this city."

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers football adds 26 in early signing period

    Badgers football adds 26 in early signing period

    The Badgers football program took advantage of the first ever early signing period to ink letters of intent from 26 players, 19 of which will be on scholarship to start their careers.

    More >>

    The Badgers football program took advantage of the first ever early signing period to ink letters of intent from 26 players, 19 of which will be on scholarship to start their careers.

    More >>

  • Founding Father of Wisconsin Soccer’ Bill Reddan passes away

    Founding Father of Wisconsin Soccer’ Bill Reddan passes away

     William “Bill” Reddan, the inaugural head coach of the Wisconsin men’s soccer program, passed away on Monday at the age of 90. Inducted into the Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009, Reddan introduced men’s soccer as a club sport at UW in 1964 and coached the intramural team for 13 years.

    More >>

     William “Bill” Reddan, the inaugural head coach of the Wisconsin men’s soccer program, passed away on Monday at the age of 90. Inducted into the Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009, Reddan introduced men’s soccer as a club sport at UW in 1964 and coached the intramural team for 13 years.

    More >>

  • Badgers will retire Frank Kaminsky's No. 44

    Badgers will retire Frank Kaminsky's No. 44

    Former Badgers big man Frank Kaminsky will have his permanent place at the Kohl Center come February when the Badgers will add his No. 44 jersey to the rafters by retiring it within the program. 

    More >>

    Former Badgers big man Frank Kaminsky will have his permanent place at the Kohl Center come February when the Badgers will add his No. 44 jersey to the rafters by retiring it within the program. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.