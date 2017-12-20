Alouettes hire former NFL coach Mike Sherman as head coach

The Badgers football program took advantage of the first ever early signing period to ink letters of intent from 26 players, 19 of which will be on scholarship to start their careers.More >>
William “Bill” Reddan, the inaugural head coach of the Wisconsin men’s soccer program, passed away on Monday at the age of 90. Inducted into the Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009, Reddan introduced men’s soccer as a club sport at UW in 1964 and coached the intramural team for 13 years.More >>
Former Badgers big man Frank Kaminsky will have his permanent place at the Kohl Center come February when the Badgers will add his No. 44 jersey to the rafters by retiring it within the program.More >>
Badgers football coach Paul Chryst is now up for a pair of awards honoring the top coach in college football. Chryst was named a finalist for the 2017 Dodd Trophy. He was previously named a finalist for Paul Bryant Coach of the Year Award.More >>
