Alouettes hire former NFL coach Mike Sherman as head coach

Mike Sherman has simple goals for the Montreal Alouettes.

The Alouettes hired the former NFL coach Wednesday to fill their vacant head coaching position. Sherman replaces general manager Kavis Reed, who assumed the position on an interim basis last year after firing Jacques Chapdelaine.

Sherman, 63, takes over a Montreal squad that was a CFL-worst 3-15 record last year. The Alouettes become the third East Division team to have a former NFL head coach, joining Toronto (Marc Trestman) and Hamilton (June Jones).

"With me, you're going to find what you see is what you get," Sherman said during a news conference. "It's very simple and I have very simple objectives.

"I want this franchise to be in total alignment with this city."