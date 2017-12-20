Badgers football adds 26 in early signing period

The Badgers football program took advantage of the first ever early signing period to ink letters of intent from 26 players, 19 of which will be on scholarship to start their careers.

“Today is a special day, not only for the Wisconsin football program, but also for the young men and their families who have worked so hard for this opportunity," head coach Paul Chryst said in a statement. "I want to congratulate all of them and welcome them into the Badger family.

The class included three local walk-ons: linebacker Marty Strey from Sun Prairie, quarterback Nate Carter from Waunakee and running back Brady Schipper from Stoughton.

2018 Wisconsin Football Signing Class

Name Status Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (High School)

A.J. Abbott Scholarship WR 6-2 187 Northville, Mich. (West Bloomfield)

Travian Blaylock Scholarship CB 6-0 180 Humble, Texas (Atascocita)

Donte Burton Scholarship CB 6-0 175 Loganville, Ga. (Loganville)

Aron Cruickshank Scholarship ATH 5-11 158 Brooklyn, N.Y. (Erasmus Hall)

Boyd Dietzen Scholarship DE 6-4 245 Combined Locks, Wis. (Kimberly)

Jaylan Franklin Scholarship TE 6-5 210 Brownstown, Mich. (O.A. Carlson)

Michael Furtney Scholarship OG 6-5 290 Milan, Mich. (Milan)

C.J. Goetz Scholarship OLB 6-4 230 Muskego, Wis. (Catholic Memorial)

Isaac Guerendo Scholarship ATH 6-1 195 Clayton, Ind. (Avon)

Isaiah Mullens Scholarship DE 6-6 280 Columbus, Ohio (Harvest Prep)

Taj Mustapha Scholarship WR 6-2 195 Southfield, Mich. (West Bloomfield)

Reggie Pearson Scholarship S 5-11 190 Inkster, Mich. (River Rouge)

Mason Platter Scholarship OLB 6-5 225 Menomonie, Wis. (Menomonie)

Cormac Sampson Scholarship TE 6-5 240 Eau Claire, Wis. (Memorial)

Jack Sanborn Scholarship ILB 6-2 225 Deer Park, Ill. (Lake Zurich)

Alexander Smith Scholarship CB 6-1 180 Culver City, Calif. (Culver City)

Nakia Watson Scholarship RB 6-0 226 Austin, Texas (Westlake)

Bryson Williams Scholarship NT 6-2 295 Lincoln, Neb. (Southeast)

Chase Wolf Scholarship QB 6-2 207 Loveland, Ohio (Saint Xavier)

Nate Carter Walk-On QB 6-5 195 Waunakee, Wis. (Waunakee)

John Chenal Walk-On ILB 6-3 235 Grantsburg, Wis. (Grantsburg)

Jack Eschenbach Walk-On TE 6-6 210 Downers Grove, Ill. (Benet Academy)

Mike Gregoire Walk-On ATH 5-11 176 Green Bay, Wis. (Notre Dame Academy)

Andrew Lyons Walk-On OT 6-5 290 Kenosha, Wis. (Bradford)

Brady Schipper Walk-On RB 6-0 190 Stoughton, Wis. (Stoughton)

Marty Strey Walk-On OLB 6-3 205 Sun Prairie, Wis. (Sun Prairie)