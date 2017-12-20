Dane County to pursue legal action against pharmaceutical companies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive, Joe Parisi, announced that Dane County will pursue legal action against pharmaceutical companies for their responsibility in triggering the opioid epidemic.

The burden of prescription opiates in Dane County is heavy. "In just the last year, Dane County Emergency Medical Services has seen a 30 per cent spike in suspected overdose incidences," says Parisi.

According to the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, on average, 21 million opioid pills are dispensed each year. "That equates to nearly 40 opioid pills being prescribed to every man, woman, and child living in Dane County," Parisi explains.

The spike in the number of prescription addicts has strained county services. "Local governments are left to clean up the mess from the damage that they cause and local tax payers are spending millions of dollars dealing with the consequences."

By taking legal action, Parisi hopes to shed light on drug manufacturers' role in the national epidemic. "The manufacturers have known for many years that these are highly addictive. Yet, they continue to push these drugs. They continue to advertise these drugs. They are the ones making the profits off of these drugs."