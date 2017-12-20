Madison to consider ordinance to allow online ordering of alcohol

MADISON (WKOW -- Madison alder Mike Verveer is proposing an ordinance that would allow people to order alcohol online and pick it up from stores.

The proposal goes before the Alcohol License Review Committee tonight, Dec. 20, 2017.

The ordinance would allow patrons to order alcohol sales online and pick up merchandise in a designated parking area of the store.

The ordinance is created in response to the trend in retail grocery and general merchandise stores of customers ordering their merchandise online and then picking the items up at the store, according to a summary of the ordinance.

Customers pre-select the items they wish to purchase and the items are gathered and bagged by the retailer and delivered to the customer’s vehicle.

These transactions are commonly referred to as “Click and Collect”.

Retailers wanting to engage in this practice must file a Change of Premises application and appear before the Alcohol License Review Committee, which will make a recommendation to the Common Council, in order to expand their licensed premises to include a designated area outside the store in which a customer can park their vehicle for purposes of picking up their online order.

State law requires licensing of any portion of a premise on which alcohol beverages will be sold, consumed, stored or delivered. This ordinance will provide regulations designed to prevent underage purchase of alcohol beverages either directly or through a straw party and to ensure that individuals who are intoxicated are not allowed to pick up a “Click and Collect” order.