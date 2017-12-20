Ganser Company creates biggest LED billboard in Dane County for Boys & Girls Club

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just in time for the holidays, The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County getting their name up in lights. The quarter of a million dollar Ganser Company project will create Dane County's largest digital billboard, this Friday.

"So it'll have the Ganser company name and proud partner with Boys and Girls Club," Grant Signs owner Dan Pietrykowski said as those involved in the project discussed what the first design on the billboard will feature.

At 300 ft, it's the biggest billboard county code will allow and it took four years to make this a reality. But it will be a sight to see at all hours of the day.

"So that you do have good visibility in sunshine and also at night," Pietrykowski said.

It's something Ganser Company CEO Debora Kilgore is pleased to debut this Friday.

"We're not only exteriors, we're building interiors, and that makes it all worthwhile," Kilgore said. She is also excited about offering more than a dozen Boys & Girls Club high school students and their parents $10-$15 per hour jobs within their company.

"We're going to start with demonstrators so they will be out at the mall or Marcus Theater on Tuesday, the $5 night and they will be able to talk with people who need their windows or roof repaired," she said.

The partnership is also strengthened by a donation this Christmas season of kitchen items and $17,000 to assist families in need.