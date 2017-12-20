UPDATE: Fire damages home in Monona - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Fire damages home in Monona

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The fire chief in Monona says a fire that damaged a home on Frost Woods Road started in the attic.

Chief Scott Sullivan says everyone was out of the home by the time firefighters got to the scene. He says crews found smoke and fire in the attic.

Sullivan says the temperature made it difficult to fight the fire. He says they were dealing with buildups of ice.

The chief says no one was hurt.

MONONA (WKOW) -- Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Frost Woods Road in Monona Wednesday night for a report of a house fire.

The call came in around 8:45 p.m., according to the Dane County Communications Center. Fire crews from Monona, McFarland and Madison were called in.

The Communications Center says it had no reports of any injuries.

