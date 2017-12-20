"Holiday Hunt" in more WI counties this year - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

"Holiday Hunt" in more WI counties this year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hunters in Wisconsin are getting a holiday gift this year: more chances to get a deer.
    Starting Sunday and running through January 1, hunters can take an antlerless deer as part of a "holiday hunt" in 17 counties.
    That's up from 13 counties last year.
     "The concept is that family members are together for the holidays, maybe have some days off and there's all kinds of recreational choices people might make to spend time outdoors and having a Holiday gun hunt just creates one more," DNR wildlife biologist Jeff Pritzl told WBAY.
    The counties in our area that have a holiday hunt are: Adams, Crawford, Iowa, Richland and Sauk.

