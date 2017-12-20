Cougar sighting confirmed in Douglas County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cougar sighting confirmed in Douglas County

Posted: Updated:

DOUGLAS COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Department of Natural Resources confirmed another cougar sighting in Wisconsin.

Wardens say this cat wandered through Douglas County in northwest Wisconsin in mid-November.

Trail cameras in several places snapped photos of the cougar.

It's the 9th confirmed sighting in Wisconsin this year.

There was one in Juneau County in late September.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.