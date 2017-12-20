Cougar sighting confirmed in Douglas County

UW-Madison police have arrested a man accused of going into a women's restroom in a campus dorm and putting his phone under a restroom stall and taking photographs.More >>
Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott was caught off guard when he delivered groceries to the winner of a giveaway.More >>
Two crashes within 40 minutes of each other closed down separate stretches of Highway 19 in Dane County Tuesday evening.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are searching for a man they say is connected to the discovery Sunday in an ATM at an Atwood Avenue bank. Police released a photograph taken from the ATM of the suspect.More >>
An Evansville man who was lawfully hunting on Dane County land is found guilty of animal mistreatment in his mistaken shooting of one of two dogs.More >>
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Wednesday the county will sue pharmaceutical companies over the nation’s opioid epidemic.More >>
Police search for two men who robbed a Madison hotel.More >>
The man charged in a Thanksgiving day shooting in Madison is going to trial.More >>
Hundreds of local kids got to enjoy some holiday fun Tuesday night.More >>
Madison's East and West Towne malls will be enforcing their curfew for young people on the day after Christmas.More >>
