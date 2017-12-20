State Capitol restoration effort gets a boost - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State Capitol restoration effort gets a boost

MADISON (WKOW) -- The renovation of our State Capitol is getting a boost.

The Capitol Restoration Fund received a check for more than $78,000 Wednesday.

The money came from last month's Capitol Centennial Gala.

It'll be used to repair the state assembly roof.

