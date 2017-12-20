Madison considers closing Monona Golf Course creating tension in community

MONONA (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is facing some tough choices about the future of its golf courses. The golf operation is losing money and the city is considering changes at either Monona Golf Course or Yahara Hills.

According to Madison Park Division there are multiple options. Nine holes could be cut from Yahara Hills, or 18 holes could be cut from the 36 hole course. But the city could choose to close the nine hole Monona Course.

The latter idea is creating a stir in Monona. Some are for the possible change, but others aren't.

"It's an amenity that I want to have in this neighborhood for a long time to come," said Brenda Haskins. She owns a law firm in Monona, right across from the golf course but lives on the other side of it in Madison.

In the past nine years, the four city owned golf courses have only seen a profit once. According to a report, that was in 2015.

"Younger people aren't buying golf clubs, they're buying bicycles and people aren't spending that kind of time on the course that they used to," said Kristie Schilling with the Monona East Side Business Alliance.

It's why a cut has to happen. One possibility is closing Monona's course with part of it becoming a park.

According to a report by the City of Madison Park Division, part of the Monona Golf Course could be sold to a developer, possibly bringing in additional housing and that has some local business owners excited.

"The golf course in Monona doesn't really bring the small businesses any revenue," said Melissa Wadsworth, a Monona hair stylist who owns her own boutique.

According to Schilling, Wadsworth and about a third of local business owners are in favor or new development in place of the course.

"I feel like it would help Monona in general, and just bring business to the local businesses," added Wadsworth.

But not everyone is on the same page.

"If it's not a golf course then it sure as heck should be a park and it shouldn't be paved over," said Haskins.

The City of Madison parks division says all 72 holes across Madison will be open throughout 2018. The next meeting on the topic will be in January.