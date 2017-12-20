New tech company moving to southern Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New tech company moving to southern Wisconsin

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- A new tech company is moving to southern Wisconsin.
    Rapid Imaging Software will be headquartered in Mount Horeb.
    27 News first met its new owner, David Geisler, when he was helping state agencies assess flood damage in southern Wisconsin this summer.
    The company uses drones and other technology to help on Department of Defense projects and other commercial efforts.

