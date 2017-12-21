Suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Police say they've arrested a man in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Sun Prairie.

The Sun Prairie Police Department says the suspect went into the Target store at 660 S. Grand Avenue just before 2 p.m. Wednesday and passed a note to a cashier. Police say the note indicated he was armed and wanted money from the register.

Officers say the suspect never actually showed a weapon.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect as 24-year-old Ricardo Tapia-Pineda. They were able to contact him and he turned himself in. Tapia-Pineda was booked into the Dane County Jail on one count of attempted armed robbery.