Portage girl's Christmas wish, to collect tabs for charity

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A five-year-old in Portage is on a mission to pay it forward to remember someone she loves.

Mercedes Alves is hoping for a Christmas miracle.

"All I want for Christmas is to get my goal [of collecting] 6 million [can tabs]," she said.

Alves has been collecting since February and is well on her way to reaching that goal, but she needs your help. She's trying to honor her late brother, Gunner, killed in a car accident. She wants to collect 6,280,014 tabs because Gunner's birthday was 6-28-00, and he was 14 when he died.

"When we get my goal, they're going to the Ronald McDonald House," Alves explained. The charity was instrumental to her family when Gunner died.

"It's been pretty amazing. She has been really excited about all the tabs she's been collecting," said her father, Joseph Alves. "People are sending cards and notes telling her what an amazing job she's doing."

A little more than two million is the world record. Based on what she has now, Mercedes thinks she'll beat that, but she's committed to her goal of honoring her brother.

"I love Gunner," she told us.

If you'd like to help Mercedes Alves reach her goal, you can send your tabs to her at 2900 New Pinery Rd., Portage, WI 53901. She would love if you sent a personalized Christmas card with any tabs, so she can add photos to a scrapbook her family is making of everyone who's helped.

She also needs volunteers at the Portage Police Department to help count tabs to certify the world record on January 15. You can contact her family on Facebook to find out more.