Artists celebrate Wisconsin's Capitol Centennial

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now through January 14, Overture's Playhouse gallery is featuring a special exhibit called "The Capitol at 100: Madison Artists Celebrate the Centennial."

The gallery is free and open to the public. It honors the 100th anniversary of Wisconsin's Capitol building in artwork by local artists. The pieces highlight history, architecture and personal interpretations.

Saturday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Caroline Bach interviewed the exhibit's curator as well as a member of the Madison Community Foundation. To see the interview, click on the attached video.