Beloit casino proposal expands to include water park, other features

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A long-talked about casino project in Beloit could expand well beyond gambling, according to the latest plans.



The Ho-Chunk casino, proposed for an undeveloped area near the I39/90 would be joined by a convention center, water park and retail shops. An economic impact analysis done by consultants The Innovation Group pegs the project as a $400 million endeavor.

The analysis also estimates shared revenues to the city of Beloit at $3 million; employment at the complex at 1,4822; and construction jobs to erect the buildings at 3,736.

"This is a potential game changer for our local economy," Beloit City Manager Lori Luther says.

Ho-Chunk President Wilfrid Cleveland says the expanded proposal is line with the direction of the gaming industry.

"The atmosphere is changing," Cleveland says. "Even in Las Vegas, they are beginning to look to more family-oriented destination points."

"Individuals in the Chicagoland coming into Wisconsin heading up north would see this as a destination stop along that travel path," Luther says.

The proposal has been under review by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) in Washington, D.C. since 2012. But Cleveland believes this year's change in administrations may spur the project's consideration.



"The Trump administration seems a lot more aggressive on wanting to get this done," Cleveland says.

Luther says it's hoped an environmental impact statement would be completed next year, triggering public hearings. Gov. Scott Walker would also have to approve the project. Luther believes the governor's consideration could last a year. She's hopeful of casino operation by 2021.

Earlier in his administration, Governor Walker blocked a proposed casino in Kenosha. But Cleveland says that proposal was different, as an agreement between the state and the tribal government allows for an additional Ho-Chunk casino. Ho-Chunk already operates casinos in Wisconsin Dells and Black River Falls.



Cleveland also says there are several stakeholders in the Beloit proposal, with agreements already reached between the Ho-Chunk, Beloit and Rock County on revenue sharing.

Luther concedes the large, envisioned project would result in more calls for service for Beloit's police and fire departments. She says additional revenue as a result of the project would off set protective services costs, and could lead to additional police and fire stations for the city.