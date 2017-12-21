Teens steal car, crash with toddlers inside

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Two teens were arrested Thursday morning after stealing a running car and crashing it with three two-year-old toddlers in the back seat.

Fitchburg police say a sergeant spotted the stolen car and tried to pull it over, but it took off. Soon after, it was found heavily damaged near Thurston Lane and Red Arrow Trail.

Police say the car struck a parked car and some utility poles. Witnesses saw the occupants run from the scene, and helped police track them down.

A 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception center, where they are facing charges.

The toddlers were taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution. They were not hurt in the crash. Fitchburg police say the toddlers, who are relatives of the juveniles arrested, were put into the car after it was stolen.

The owner of the stolen car reported the car was left running and unlocked when it was stolen.

Fitchburg police say this was a crime of opportunity, and serves as an example for why people should make sure they never leave their car unlocked and running.