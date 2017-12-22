RIGHT NOW: Rollover crash near Marshall - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

RIGHT NOW: Rollover crash near Marshall

Posted: Updated:

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in the Town of Medina. That's in Dane County near Marshall.

The Dane County Communications Department says one car rolled over at Ridge Road and County Highway TT. EMS was sent to the scene. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

