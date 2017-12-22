PHOTOS: Emergency crews battle Town of Middleton house fire, retired couple escape

MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- Emergency crews extinguished flames and smoke at a Town of Middleton home Friday, as a retired couple escaped, but find themselves out of their long-time residence over Christmas weekend.

"They're weathering it," friend Clare Radtke says. Radtke is a volunteer manager of the horses in the couple's stable next door to their home.

"They're very strong people," Radtke says. "I know that they'll get through it."



The fire at the home at 3258 South Gammon Road was reported about 10:30 a.m. Middleton Fire Battalion Chief Brad Subera says fire was in the home's attic, and damage was extensive.



The homeowners' nephew, Roy Hansen says his aunt called him and asked for help Friday morning, as the fire first started. Hansen says his aunt reported the home's electrical circuit breakers tripped.



Fire officials say investigation into the fire's cause continues.



Subera says firefighters were able to keep flames from spreading to the nearby stable, and the half-dozen horses there.