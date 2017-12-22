New recommendations: Flu shot safe for people with egg allergies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- If you've avoided the flu shot because you have an egg allergy, you don't have to anymore.

This is a major change for people who used to have to do get a shot from an allergist or special doctor, then be monitored for 30 minutes after the vaccine.

Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, doctors groups and allergy experts says it's safe for people with an egg allergy to get a flu shot. Doctors also won't need to take extra precautions.

They say the flu shot poses no greater risk to someone with an egg allergy than to someone without. The vaccine doesn't have enough egg protein to cause an allergic reaction.

However, people who have previously had an allergic reaction to the flu vaccine should not get it again.

Doctors are now encouraging everyone, even children with egg allergies, to get the flu shot.